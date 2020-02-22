Performance Chemicals Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – BASF, Solvay ,Dupont, PQ Corporation Evonik Industries, AG and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Performance Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Performance Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Performance Chemicals market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Performance Chemicals.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Performance Chemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Performance Chemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Solvay

Dupont

PQ Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

DOW Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller

Merck KGaA

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec Corp.

Total SA

ANGUS Chemical Company‎

Innospec Inc

Performance Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Catalyst

Water Treatment Agent

Surfactant

Chemical Additives

Performance Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Pulp & Paper

Mining

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Pulp & Paper

Coating

Adhesives

Textile

Other

Performance Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Performance Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Performance Chemicals Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Performance Chemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Performance Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Catalyst

1.4.3 Water Treatment Agent

1.4.4 Surfactant

1.4.5 Chemical Additives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Performance Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pulp & Paper

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Oil and Gas

1.5.5 Food Industry

1.5.6 Pulp & Paper

1.5.7 Coating

1.5.8 Adhesives

1.5.9 Textile

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.1.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Solvay

8.2.1 Solvay Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.2.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Dupont

8.3.1 Dupont Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.3.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PQ Corporation

8.4.1 PQ Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.4.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Evonik Industries AG

8.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.5.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 DOW Chemical Company

8.6.1 DOW Chemical Company Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.6.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 H.B. Fuller

8.7.1 H.B. Fuller Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.7.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Merck KGaA

8.8.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Performance Chemicals

8.8.4 Performance Chemicals Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

