Performance Appraisal Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Performance Appraisal Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Performance Appraisal Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.

Performance Appraisal Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback. Many performance management solutions offer organizational planning capabilities that help HR departments ensure certain skill sets are present within the organization and plan for succession contingencies in case of employee departure. Performance management software can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated HR management suite.

Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Performance Appraisal Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 59.42% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 17.58%.

USA is now the key developers of Performance Appraisal Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

In 2018, the global Performance Appraisal Software market size was 1150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Performance Appraisal Software Manufacturers

Performance Appraisal Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Performance Appraisal Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

