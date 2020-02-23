PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL AND MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the Performance Appraisal and Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Performance Appraisal and Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the major trends that will gain traction in the employee evaluation software market is the increasing usage of mobile devices in performance reviews.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Performance Appraisal and Management Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Saba

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Actus

bambooHR

breatheHR

Cornerstone OnDemand

Hirezon

Impraise

Insperity

Performly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

System Management

Personnel Management

Attendance Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Company

Government Unit

School

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Performance Appraisal and Management Software

1.2 Classification of Performance Appraisal and Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 System Management

1.2.4 Personnel Management

1.2.5 Attendance Management

1.3 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commercial Company

1.3.3 Government Unit

1.3.4 School

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Performance Appraisal and Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Performance Appraisal and Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Performance Appraisal and Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Performance Appraisal and Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Performance Appraisal and Management Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Performance Appraisal and Management Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracle

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracle Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Saba

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Saba Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SAP SuccessFactors

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SAP SuccessFactors Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SumTotal Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SumTotal Systems Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ultimate Software

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ultimate Software Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Actus

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Actus Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 bambooHR

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 bambooHR Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 breatheHR

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Performance Appraisal and Management Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 breatheHR Performance Appraisal and Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



