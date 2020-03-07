Perfluoroelastomer Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players Dow Dupont The 3M Company Daikin Industries Ltd.

Perfluoroelastomer Market: Introduction

Perfluoroelastomer are characterized under the PTFE, i.e. poly (tetrafluoro ethylene), family which is a prominent synthetic elastomer. Perfluoroelastomer have a fluorinated structure in the backbone chain. Moreover, they are also considered as the copolymers of perfluorinated ether & tetra fluoroetylene. Thus, in the structure, the backbone has oxygen structures that provide an increased amount of elasticity. The fluorine content in the perfluoroelastomer varies with the type of ether used in the synthesis. In the commercial marketplace, there is significant demand for vulcanized perfluoroelastomers. In order to increase the degree of vulcanization, cross-linkable monomers are used in the perfluoroelastomer structure. Numerous industries operating with high-temperature environments are looking forward to adopting perfluoroelastomer products as the preferred materials for sealing applications.

Perfluoroelastomer are among the superior chemically resistant elastomers and possess exceptional resistance against chemical & high temperatures. Perfluoroelastomer also possess excellent ozone, steam and weathering resistance and exhibit very low gas permeability. Furthermore, Perfluoroelastomer have great reliability towards dynamic and static loads, owing to their low compression set. Also, in the markets where high purity & long service life are priorities, perfluoroelastomer-based products are gaining traction. In the commercial marketplace, numerous grades of Perfluoroelastomer have been specially formulated to cater to the stringent requirements of numerous end-use industries.

Perfluoroelastomer Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for Perfluoroelastomer has been increasing over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Properties such as high-temperature stability, universal chemical resistance and superior mechanical properties, to name a few, largely contribute to the increased adoption of perfluoroelastomer products in the market. Technological innovation along with the implementation of new process optimization techniques is creating demand space for perfluoroelastomer products. Expansion of high-end applications that operate at considerably high operating temperatures is also leading to the preference for perfluoroelastomer over conventional elastomers in order to reduce machine downtime & the overall cost of ownership.

On the other hand, poor abrasion resistance & moderate mechanical characteristics that degrade rapidly at considerably high temperatures are some of the challenges faced by the perfluoroelastomer market. Also, the high price of Perfluoroelastomer as compared to traditional elastomers is a key challenge for the growth of the perfluoroelastomer market.

On the basis of product type, the perfluoroelastomer market can be segmented as:

Base resistant grade perfluoroelastomer

Ionic resistant grade perfluoroelastomer

Peroxide curable grade perfluoroelastomer

On the basis of application, the perfluoroelastomer market can be segmented as:

Molding parts

Seals

Gaskets

O-rings

On the basis of end use industry, the perfluoroelastomer market can be segmented as:

Automotive & aerospace

Energy & power

Oil & gas

Semiconductor

Polymer processing

Chemical processing

Food & pharmaceutical

Perfluoroelastomer Market: Region-Wise Trends

Asia Pacific is a prominent region in the perfluoroelastomer market and has been witnessing growth at a rapid pace. The region also holds a significant share in terms of volume consumption and value sales of perfluoroelastomer products. China is a significant region in terms of semiconductor production and thus, the country registers noteworthy demand for perfluoroelastomer products as they enable reduced process contamination. Growth of the chemical industry & enhanced energy infrastructure in regions such as India, ASEAN and Oceania is creating opportunities for the penetration of Perfluoroelastomer across various end-use industries. North America & Western Europe are matured markets for perfluoroelastomers; however, despite moderate growth rates, these regions are expected to capture considerable value shares in the market. MEA & Latin America are pegged to be emerging regions in the perfluoroelastomer market. Favorable government policies in these regions are attracting foreign players and investors, which has been surging the adoption of perfluoroelastomers. Eastern Europe is proving to be a low volume high growth region in the marketplace.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global perfluoroelastomer market identified across the value chain include:

Dow Dupont

The 3M Company

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Applied Seals Co. Ltd.

Eagle Elastomer Inc.

Precision Polymer Engineering

Parker Hannifin Corp

Shanghai Fluoron Chemicals

Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co., Ltd.

