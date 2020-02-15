Peptide Therapeutics Market to Expand at a Robust US$ 46.6 Mn CAGR Between 2016 and 2024

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Overview

This report provides in-depth region wise and country wise analysis of the peptide therapeutics market. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of peptide products, raw material suppliers, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical companies, food processing industries and new players planning to enter the market. It further provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global peptide therapeutics market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the global peptide therapeutics market in major countries globally such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia

Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the peptide therapeutics with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors. Moreover, the report also includes pricing analysis for the major peptide drugs worldwide.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the global peptide therapeutics market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global peptide therapeutics market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, market attractiveness analysis and emerging trend in the peptide therapeutics market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and country wise to identify the most attractive market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The peptide therapeutics market has been segmented as by application, by route of administration, by type, by technology, by type of molecule, by API peptide type and by geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into cancer, metabolic, CVD, respiratory, GIT, anti-infective, dermatology, CNS, renal and others. Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into parenteral, oral and others.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into innovative and generic. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into liquid phase, solid phase and hybrid phase. Based on type of molecules, the market has been segmented into vasopressin, somatostatin, calcitonin, immunopeptide, natriuretic and others. Based on API peptide type, the market has been segmented into in-house and CMO.

Geographically, the peptide therapeutics market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the peptide therapeutics market in various regions has been provided in this section. It also includes various ups and downs about particular country or geography that has impacted the overall market globally.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the peptide therapeutics market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. It concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc. and others.

