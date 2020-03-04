Peptide Synthesizer Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Peptide Synthesizer Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database
— Summary
Peptide Synthesizer is an instrument used for peptide synthesis according to the principle of solid phase peptide synthesis. Peptides are used to prepare epitope-specific antibodies, map antibody epitopes and enzyme binding sites and to design novel enzymes, drugs and vaccines. Peptide synthesis is characterized as the formation of a peptide bond between two amino acids.As the introduction of peptide synthesizer, the development of polypeptide therapeutic market is becoming faster and faster, which drives the development of peptide synthesizer industry in return.
Global Peptide Synthesizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
AAPPTec
PTI
PSI
CEM
Biotage
Shimadzu
Activotec
CS Bio
Intavis AG
Hainan JBPharm
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
University Laboratory
Biopharmaceutical Company
Synthesis Services Company
Major Type as follows:
mcg ~ mg
mg ~ g
g ~ kg
> kg
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 AAPPTec
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 PTI
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 PSI
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 CEM
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Biotage
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Shimadzu
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Activotec
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 CS Bio
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Intavis AG
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Hainan JBPharm
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
4 Major Application
4.1 University Laboratory
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 University Laboratory Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Biopharmaceutical Company
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Company Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Synthesis Services Company
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Synthesis Services Company Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
