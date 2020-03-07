Peptide Microarrays Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

Peptide microarrays is the powerful technology in the field of proteomics and clinical assays that trace the binding activities, histone-modifying enzymes and function of protein linkages on a large scale. Basically, peptide microarray is a collection of peptides on a glass or membrane or plastic chip which is also known as peptide chip or peptide epitope microarray. Peptide microarrays are basically used to study the binding properties, activity and function of protein-protein linkage in biology, diagnostics, antibody characterization, medicine and pharmacology.

Moreover, peptide microarrays are also used in enzyme profiling such as kinase, phosphatase, protease etc. to map the key functions for protein binding. Also, peptide microarrays are used for discovery of biomarker, immune monitoring, mapping of antibody epitope and protein linkage detection and validation. Some applications of peptide microarrays are discovery of sore marker, patients changing humoral immune responses profiling during progression of disease, therapeutic interventions monitoring and vaccines & diagnostic tools development. Peptide microarrays is one of the rapid and automated technology that collects the large data through single experiment and also it is economical in nature which is the major advantages.

Over the past few years, advancement in the technology of diagnostic testing, rising molecular-based diagnostics techniques demand and rising awareness among patient population has been observe. But the high cost of microarray instruments make it difficult to gain benefits for researchers. However, peptide microarrays are much more consistent and less in economy, thus generating large revenues in the peptide microarray market. Peptide microarrays market on the basis of product type is classified into peptide microarray instruments, peptide microarray reagents and peptide microarray services. Also, based on the application, the peptide microarrays market is categorized into proteomics, diagnostics, protein functional analysis and antibody characterization. Whereas, the main end user segments for peptide microarrays market include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and private laboratories.

Peptide Microarrays: Market Dynamics

Rising adoption for peptide microarrays to collects the large data in a single experiment is one of the important reason for the growth in peptide microarrays market. Moreover, peptide microarrays is economical in nature which is one of the advantages for low and middle income countries. Peptide microarrays is capable of determining the profiling of patient’s immune response of changing humoral during disease progression. Also peptide microarray is capable of detection and validation of protein linkage and antibody epitome mapping. Although peptide microarray is the useful technology but it has limitation on some enzymes as they are not active on peptide substrate. Hence in that case peptide based approach can’t be performed on that enzymes and the substrate profiling of that enzymes will become difficult. These factors are expected to restrain the revenue growth for peptide microarrays market.

Peptide Microarrays Market: Segmentation

The global peptide microarrays market is segmented by product type, application and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Peptide microarray instruments Peptide microarray reagents Peptide microarray services.

Segmentation by Application Proteomics Diagnostics Protein functional analysis Antibody characterization

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Private laboratories



Peptide Microarrays Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancement in the technology of diagnostic testing are the major factors that are driving the peptide microarray market globally. Moreover, the peptide microarray is less in economy and also there is a rising awareness for personalized medicine which can act as the driving factor for the growth of global peptide microarray market. However, lack of healthcare coverage and technical complexities associated with the peptide microarray technology may affect the global market growth.

Peptide Microarrays Market: Regional Outlook

Geography wise, peptide microarray market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominates the global market for peptide microarray due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising molecular-based diagnostics techniques demand and rising awareness among patient population.

Asia–Pacific is considered as an emerging market in peptide microarrays technology due to financial improvement and upgraded research infrastructure in some the Asian countries. And also clinical trial drug development studies mostly carried out in Asian countries due to its large pool of population. Whereas, Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to experience high demand due to presence of less stringent regulatory framework and upgraded research infrastructure.

Peptide Microarrays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global peptide microarrays market are Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Arrayit Corporation, JPT Peptide Technologies, Proimmune Ltd. And others.