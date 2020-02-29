Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market: Hospital Pharmacies Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% During the Assessment Period

Global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market is exhibiting robust growth. Asthe manufacturers are developing novel methods for the development of new peptides that are used in curing of hematological disorders with decreasing cost, this market is showing a positive

trajectory. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Bioactive peptides have significantly contributed to human health, and peptides as therapeutics has fared well in the disease management. A wide range of peptides have overarching therapeutics effects, including antimicrobial, antioxidant and antithrombotic effects. As such, manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly focused on adoption of sophisticated technology aimed at novel methods for manufacturing of peptide. This factor is expected to reduce the cost of production and increase the production of complex and longer chain of peptides.

The enhancements in the purification process and curb in generation of total waste have fared well in the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market. Accordingly, automation is driving the market. Having said that, there are some underlying problems for manufacturers such as synthesis and purification of long peptides. Besides, prevalence of unnatural amino acids has dented the market.

The use of therapeutic peptides in the treatment of hematological disorders have spiked in the recent past. The metabolic disease and oncology have driven the use of therapeutics in peptide drugs. Accordingly, the growing use of peptide therapeutics in the treatment of obesity and diabetes in North America has upped the market.

The pharmaceutical industry has gradually shifted its attention towards peptides as growing trends towards the inflammation and infectious diseases where peptides are being used in clinical testing are being observed.

Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market: Overview

The report provides a robust assessment on the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market with quantitative and qualitative analysis. Further, the report offers a clear picture with respect to dynamics of peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints. These aspects are indispensable and possess potency to impact the growth of the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market. Besides, the report delves into the segregation of the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market to provide a robust picture of peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market.

The report incorporates exhaustive executive summary followed by market introduction section. The report also presents lucid picture of through market overview and market analysis. The market background section focuses on value chain analysis and macro-economic factors. The report also encompasses mergers and acquisitions along with technological advancements that have significant influence in the development of the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market. The report also incorporates market structure analysis which throws light on market share analysis of leading players coupled market presence analysis of market players. Meanwhile, the report also reveals the technology roadmap of the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market. The report also includes investment feasibility matrix along with Product life cycle analysis.

Icatibant Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 410 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the icatibant segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 410 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Icatibant segment is expected to account for more than three-fourth of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the hospital pharmacies segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 260 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017.

Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive scenario of the peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market, including competition intensity mapping with respect to market taxonomy; competition dashboard and company profiles. The section, based on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, also sheds light on financials overview, strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

