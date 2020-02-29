Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market: Bivalirudin to Touch a Value of Nearly $ 1,360 Mn

Global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is exhibiting excellent growth. As the manufacturers are developing new methods for the development of novel peptides that are used in curing of cardiovascular disorders with decreasing cost, this market is showing a positive trajectory. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Marked escalation in cardiovascular instances often resulting in fatality are likely to necessitate adoption of advanced treatment procedures such as peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics. Favorable clinical outcome and patient recovery ratios pertaining life threatening diseases such as cancer has encouraged substantial adoption of peptide based therapeutics for cardiovascular disorders, which is expected to favor growth in forthcoming years.

Strategic collaborations remain crucial amongst industry forerunners in peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics space. In this light, leading biotechnology entity Bicycle Therapeutics, best known for its flagship bicyclic peptide discovery has recently affirmed its extended collaboration with AstraZeneca to innovate new peptide targets for cardiovascular as well as metabolic disorders. Bicycle, as part of the agreement will be identifying new targets while AstraZeneca will divert resources towards apt commercialization of these novel peptide based cardiovascular therapeutic products.

Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market: Overview

The peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market has been analyzed in detail to offer definitive forecast insights on the market for the period 2017-22. This report is an exhaustive compilation of a detailed overview of peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market and analyzes the market in terms of market dynamics, macro and micro-economic determinants that shape market growth, also shedding light on other relevant factors that direct future prospects of the market trajectory.

Therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of cardiovascular disorders that are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Such type of covalent chemical bonds are formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are differentiated from proteins on the basis of size, and peptides contain 50 amino acids or less approximately.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market. Drug type, distribution channel and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all key market parameters is also included.

The report aims to offer readers with ample competitive advantage and cues on market entry barriers, based on which aspiring market entrants as well as established players can drive profitable investment discretion. To aid readers’ understanding the report is systematically classified into detailed chapters. In its trailing sections the report also includes a detailed chapter on segmental analysis of peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market to offer veritable insights on segments’ historical and future growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the eptifibatide segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 600 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The eptifibatide segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market: Competition Landscape

This section of the report offers a detailed section on key contributors in peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market. A dashboard view of each of the mentioned profiles complete with detailed insights on their respective SWOT analysis along with detailed assessment of their product portfolio, market contribution, as well as recent developments have been slated to aid readers’ understanding about the competition spectrum.

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market through 2022, which include AstraZeneca, plc, Corden Pharma GmbH, Ipsen S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, Apotex Holdings, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Novetide Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

