Penetration of Turbochargers in Gasoline Powered Vehicles to Rev up Growth of Automotive Turbochargers Market

The research report on the automotive turbochargers market by Fact.MR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 aspires to serve best insights catering to decision making of its readers. This report on automotive turbochargers market delves into each segment and aspect which might influence the progress of automotive turbochargers market for the aforementioned forecast timeline. This report elaborates on the know-how of crucial indicators to outline the growth of automotive turbochargers market and what alterations the market is poised to witness going forward. This report on automotive turbochargers market addresses drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are veritable to gauge growth course of automotive turbochargers market.

Turbochargers are steadily permeating the automotive sector, weighed by manufacturers as a tool to curtail environmental pollution by enhancing fuel efficiency. Emphasis on maintaining cleanliness of fossil fuel engines continues to influence the use of automotive turbocharger in vehicles.

Increasing fuel prices have largely impacted sales of vehicles across the globe. This is likely to fuel the adoption of automotive turbocharger on the back of high fuel efficiency. Original equipment manufacturers have initiated fine tuning of automotive turbocharger in a bid to cater to the growing demand from customers. This has resulted in an upswing in automotive turbocharger sales, in turn pushing the growth of the automotive turbocharger Fact.MR foresees that the demand for automotive turbocharger is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. Sales of automotive turbocharger worldwide are likely to cross a valuation of US$19,000 Mn, says Fact.MR.market.

Engine downsizing has been considered as one of the most lucrative aspects in the automotive turbochargers market. The rising popularity of engine downsizing is pushing the growth of automotive turbochargers market. The use of smaller engine in vehicles is gaining high momentum in automotive turbochargers market as it helps cutting down emissions efficiently. Engine downsizing is also believed to contribute to vehicle’s fuel efficiency as their fuel consumption ratio is minimum, thereby standing out being lucrative in automotive turbochargers market.

Market Definition

Automotive turbochargers are turbine-driven induction devices, which amplify the efficiency and output of internal combustion engines. These devices are deployed to direct more fuel into combustion chamber in case the vehicle’s atmospheric pressure fails to keep up with desired output. Turbochargers are weighed as a viable commodity by car manufacturers which is relied upon for keeping fossil fuel engines cleaner.

Aftermarket continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for automotive turbocharger on the back of increasing product popularity coupled with growing need for replacements in a bid to comply with strict engine emission norms. On the contrary, rising production of vehicles along with increasing demand for reduced vehicle weight is expected to steadily push sales of automotive turbocharger through OEM (original equipment manufacturers) channel during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. According to Fact.MR report, sales of automotive turbocharger through aftermarket channel are estimated to surpass US$ 12,000 Mn by end of the assessment period.

This report on automotive turbochargers market features companies operating in the automotive turbochargers market. Some of the key companies listed in this report on automotive turbochargers market include IHI Corporation, Continental AG., Robert Bosch Limited, BorgWarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Turbo Energy Private Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Rotomaster International, Precision Turbo & Engine Inc., Turbonetics Inc., and THE TURBO ENGINEERS GmbH.

