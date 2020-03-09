Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Marketwith Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2028

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics: Market Insights

Pelvic Inflammatory disease is the infection of the upper female reproductive system. It can also be defined as the acute manifestation of ascending genital-tract infection that may involve the endometrium, fallopian tubes, and the adjacent pelvic structures. The condition generally occurs in sexually active women especially during their fertile years. Sexually transmitted organisms such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis are some of the general cause of pelvic inflammatory disease. However microorganisms that can be a part of the virginal flora such as Gardnerella vaginalis, Haemophilus influenza and Streptococcus agalactiae can also cause PID.

The diagnosis of the pelvic inflammatory disease includes a pelvic examination that may detect tenderness and may be a lump. Further pelvic swabs could be tested for the presence of gonorrhea and chlamydia. Blood tests can also be used for the detection of pelvic inflammatory disease. When the diagnosis is not certain other procedures may be done for confirmation such as laparoscopy and ultrasound. In most cases pelvic inflammatory disease clear up after 10 to 14 days of antibiotic treatment.

The primary pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics is antibiotics. These antibiotics could be administered orally or intravenously. Women with severe infection may need to be hospitalized for the administration of antibiotics intravenously. In extreme severe conditions that don’t improve even with the administration of antibiotics may require surgery to cure the infection.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics: Market Dynamics

Growing awareness of pelvic inflammatory disease among women is driving the diagnosis rate there by resulting in more number of women being treated for the same. Furthermore the simple and very effective oral and intramuscular treatment as the first line treatment drives the adoption rate of the treatment. Increase in number of women in their fertile period ie. 20-24 years when the risk of developing pelvic inflammatory disease is rising across the world is another factor that drives the growth of the pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, the improved healthcare conditions across the globe is another factor that drives the growth of the pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutic market. However misdiagnosis and the use of preventive methods may hinder the market growth of pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics. Furthermore one on the greatest risk and challenge is the development of resistant strains of microorganisms that may hinder the market growth as antibiotics is the primary treatment for pelvic inflammatory disease.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics market is segmented by administration, by drug type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Administration Oral Intramuscular Intravenous

Segmentation by Drug Type Cephalosporin Doxycycline Fluoroquinolone Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-Commerce



Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market: Overview

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the first line treatment of pelvic inflammatory disease with a cephalosporin along with doxycycline. A combination of oral and intramuscular therapy is generally recommended to patients with mild to moderate pelvic inflammatory disease. Because of the increasing widespread resistance, the CDC doesn’t recommend routine use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics in the U.S. In Europe the standard first line treatment for pelvic inflammatory disease continue to include ofloxacin.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutic market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutic market primarily due to growing awareness about pelvic inflammatory disease, and improved healthcare scenario.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global pelvic inflammatory disease therapeutics market are Mayne Pharma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sanofi and Merck & Co., Inc. others.