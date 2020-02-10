Pedicle Screw Systems Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” globally.

Over the last two decades, there has been a significant progress in the pedicle screw instrumentation technique for the spine. The use of pedicle screws has gradually progressed from the use in the lumbar spine to their use in more complex anatomy such as the thoracic and thoracolumbar level. The pedicular screws have several advantages over the conventional rod and hook constructs. The pedicular screw allows spinal arthrodesis stability and offers three column control over the spinal elements thereby improving deformation. The placement of the pedicle screw is independent of the laminar integrity thereby expanding its application to a different level of spinal pathologies such as degenerative, oncologic, degenerative and deformity correction.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The pedicle screw market is expected to boom owing to the increasing prevalence rate of arthritis and the aging population. As age increases bone becomes fragile and is prone to more wear and tear. The field of orthopedics has thus grown significantly in recent years and doctors are now acquainted with procedures and equipment which can save more lives. Moreover, healthcare providers are using healthcare data to gather information about the various characteristics of the orthopedic patient and their health outcome. Using mathematical analysis, the patient characteristics help predict the possible outcomes from a surgery.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Segmentation

Pedicle screw systems market is classified on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type the pedicle screw systems market is segmented into the following:

Conical pedicle screw

Cylindrical pedicle screw

Dual cored pedicle screw

Based on application the pedicle screw systems market is segmented into the following:

Spondylolisthesis

Fracture

Scolisis

Spinal tumor

Falied fusion

Others

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Overview

Pedicles are basically dense stem like structure that projects from the posterior of a vertebra and connects to other structures. The polyaxial pedicle screw made of titanium is resistant to corrosion and is MRI compatible. The mobile head is has a threaded screw and helps lessen the vertebral stress through its swivels. These pedicle screws are used to correct deformity and treat trauma. The pedicle screws may be used in instrumentation procedures to fix plates and rods to the spine. The pedicle screws may also function to immobilize a part of the spine to assist fusion by holding the desired bone structures together.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the pedicle screw systems market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America dominated the non-magnetic vital signs monitoring systems market owing to the increase in the number of orthopedic joint replacement surgery rate and the various pedicle screws approved by the FDA. AsiaPacific is expected to be the fasted growing region during the forecast period with increased number of orthopedic surgeries undertaken.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market contributors to the pedicle screw systems market are Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc., CTL Medical Corporation, Orthopeadic Implant Company, LDR Holding Corporation, Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG, X-spine Systems, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Auxein Medical and Alphatec Spine, Inc.

