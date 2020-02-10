Pediatric Antibiotics Market – Increase in Prevalence of Bacterial Infections Among Children, Rise in the Number of Government Initiatives for Promoting Better Health Drive the Market

An antibiotic, also known as an antibacterial, is used for treating and preventing bacterial infections. Antibiotics help eliminate and reduce bacterial growth. They are administered through the oral route in the form of tablets, liquid suspension, and in capsule form. Antibiotics are also administered through the intravenous route. Antibiotics are available in the form of ointments, creams, lotions, etc. for topical administration. Numerous types of antibiotics are available under various brand names.

Two types of antibiotics are used for treating infections: bactericidal and bacteriostatic antibiotics. Bactericidal antibiotics are used for the complete elimination of bacteria, whereas bacteriostatic antibiotics help in the restriction of bacterial multiplication at the site of infection. The most common side effects associated with antibiotic administration are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and rashes on the skin. Some of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics for pediatric patients are azithromycin, cephalexin, trimethoprim or sulfamethoxazole, mupirocin, and others. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends physicians to use rigorous diagnostic criteria to differentiate between viral and bacterial infections.

According to the Oxfordshire Pediatric Antimicrobial Prescribing Guidelines for Primary Care, in cases of bacterial meningitis, patients should be transferred to secondary care, and parental antibiotics are to be used at the earliest. Similarly, in cases of bacterial conjunctivitis, chloramphenicol drops and ointment are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended guidelines for conditions such as acute sinusitis. Once a bacterial infection is diagnosed, antibiotic therapy should be recommended for children with acute bacterial sinusitis.

The global pediatric antibiotics market can be segmented based on infection, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of infection, the global pediatric antibiotics market can be divided into acute sinusitis, acute otitis media, non-specific upper respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, and others. Based on route of administration, the pediatric antibiotics market can be categorized into oral, topical, intravenous, others. In terms of distribution channel, the global pediatric antibiotics market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

Major market drivers of the global pediatric antibiotic market are increase in prevalence of bacterial infections among children, rise in the number of government initiatives for promoting better health care facilities for children in developing countries, and increased geographical expansion by major manufactures. However, the pediatric antibiotics market is anticipated to be restrained in the coming years by factors such as side effects caused due to adverse reaction of certain antibiotics and stringent regulations for the use of antibiotics in pediatrics.

