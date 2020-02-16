Pectin Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Pectin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2024”

Pectin Market 2019

Pectin is a structural heteropolysaccharide contained in the primary cell walls of terrestrial plants. It is produced commercially as a white to light brown powder, mainly extracted from citrus fruits, and is used in food as a gelling agent, particularly in jams and jellies. It is also used in fillings, medicines, sweets, as a stabilizer in fruit juices and milk drinks, and as a source of dietary fiber.

Scope of the Report:

Pectin is a food hydrocolloid that benefits from a high level of acceptance among consumers, a natural perception and is used in food globally.

The Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the pectin as a safe additive for use in food and it has allocated an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) of “not specified”.

The worldwide market for Pectin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CP Kelco

Danisco (DuPont)

Cargill

Herbstreith& Fox KG

Yantai Andre Pectin

Silvateam

Naturex

Jinfeng Pectin

Pomona’s Universal Pectin

Ceamsa

Yuning Bio-Tec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low Methoxyl (LMC) Pectin

Amidated low Methoxyl (LMA) Pectin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

