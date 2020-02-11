Peat Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2018-2023

Report Title: – Global Peat Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

Global Peat Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Peat market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“Peat is a dark fibrous material created when decomposition fails to keep pace with the production of organic matter. Although peat is created under specific conditions (waterlogging, lack of oxygen or nutrients, high acidity or low temperatures), peat can be found in many types of wetlands. Marshes, swamps, floodplains and coastal wetlands may contain peat.”.

Global Peat Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, RÃâkyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, SMS Exports, Turveruukki Oy

Scope of Peat Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Peat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of peat with revenue market share of 90.92% due to the great demand. Following Europe is Canada, with occupied market share of 4.28%.In recent years, the price of peat is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.In the market Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, RÃâkyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, and Turveruukki Oy are the market leader. Vapo Oy is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Lambert is the largest in North America.The worldwide market for Peat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2023, from 760 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Peat Market Segment by Type, covers

Sod peat

Coco Peat

Others

Global Peat Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture and Horticulture

Energy

Other Applications

Highlights of the Peat market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Peat Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Peat Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Peat, with sales, revenue, and price of Peat, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Peat, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Peat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Peat sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

