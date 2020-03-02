Pearlizing Agents Market : In-depth Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Pearlizing Agents Market: Introduction

Pearlizing agents, also known as opacifiers, are ingredients added to a solution to reduce transparency and make it appear more pearly and rich. They are used in surfactants to impart a silky gloss appearance using the cold process mixing. Pearlizing agents help in reducing production cost as they can be processed at ambient temperatures. They have a wide range of applications in personal care products and are used in shampoos to impart a rich look. A number of pearlizing agents are available in the market, depending on the base material used in the manufacture of the pearlizing agent. Pearlizing agents are used in color cosmetics, which register strong demand, and are also used in the manufacture of green and natural products. Cosmetics containing natural, medicinal and nutritional ingredients such as traditional medicines, aloe or vitamins make use of pearlizing agents to impart a pearly appearance. Pearlizing agents are also used in baby care products to impart pearlescence.

Pearlizing Agents Market: Dynamics

People across the globe are increasingly becoming conscious regarding personal care and thus, the demand for pearlizing agents in the cosmetic industry is growing due to the increasing demand for personal and beauty care products. Growth in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the pearlizing agents market in the coming years. Population growth is another key factor driving the increase in the sales of personal care products, which in turn will lead to growth in the sales of pearlizing agents. Growth in disposable income will also create demand for personal care products and, in turn, drive the growth of the pearlizing agents market. The use of pearlizing agents in hair care products will aid the market growth of pearlizing agents due to continuously ongoing advancements in hair care products. The geriatric population comprises another key consumer segment of personal care products, which will increase the demand for cosmetic products and drive the growth of the pearlizing agents market. Strict regulations imposed on personal and beauty care products will hinder the growth of the cosmetic industry and thus, impact the sales of pearlizing agents. Currency fluctuations and the decline in commodity prices will affect the growth of the pearlizing agents market. These fluctuations and prices are expected to retard the growth of the cosmetic industry and subsequently, the sales of pearlizing agents.

Pearlizing Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Attributing to the rising awareness regarding personal care products in the Middle East and Africa region, the cosmetics industry is expected to witness sound growth in the region. This growth in the cosmetics industry is expected to boost the sales of pearlizing agents. North America, being another prominent market for the production and export of cosmetic products, is expected to aid the growth of the pearlizing agents market. Population growth in China and India has surged the demand for personal care products and the demand for personal care products in these countries is expected to aid the growth of the cosmetic industry and the sales of pearlizing agents. Europe, being a growing market for the cosmetic industry, is expected to aid the growth of pearlizing agent sales in the near future. Latin America has also shown appreciable growth in cosmetics sales, which is expected to create a platform for the growth of the pearlizing agents market. Japan is also a prominent market with good growth in the cosmetics industry, which is expected to aid the market growth of pearlizing agents.

Pearlizing Agents Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the pearlizing agents market are,

Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Aarti Industries Limited

Biesterfeld AG

Tri-Tex Co., Inc

Evonik Industries AG

Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Reachin Chemicals Co., Ltd

Hallstar

