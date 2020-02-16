Pea Protein Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Pea Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Pea Protein Market 2018

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pea Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The pea protein industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology barrier. The global leaders are Roquette, and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2016. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others.

On a global scale, the high-tech pea protein product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other plant protein industry. The whole pea protein market is driven by the new protein extraction technology, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Dietary Supplement, Beverage, pet food industry and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for pea protein will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of pea protein is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Pea protein industry will usher in a rapid growth space.

The worldwide market for Pea Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2023, from 590 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrated

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplement

Baked Goods

Healthy Food

Pet Food

