Pea Protein Isolate Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste which is extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile
Global Pea Protein Isolate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Roquette
Cosucra
Nutri-Pea
Shuangta Food
Yantai Oriental Protein Tech
Shandong Jianyuan Foods
Shandong Huatai Food
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate(85%)
By End-User / Application
Sports Nutrition Food
Energy Drinks
Health Food
Others
