Pea Protein 2016 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required to influence the growth of ‘Pea Protein Market’ during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2022. The study comprises of trending landscape and development in the industry, growth indicators, restraints and strategies used by renowned players to step up their production along with growth analysis in different regions across the world that are contributing to the expansion of the market altogether.

The Global Pea Protein Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2022. This would show a growth at a CAGR of xx% during the above-mentioned period. Pea protein is extracted from yellow peas through the extrusion process and is further used as pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrates and textured pea protein. Its usage is in a wide application such as snacks, beverages, nutritional supplements, meat alternatives etc.

PDF Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application – CLICK HERE

Pea protein can be used to replace several other forms of other proteins in many food products. Its numerous health benefits and the rising vegetarian population of the world have led to the rise in the intake the same.

**Note XX value of CAGR is confidential it will be provide by our analyst after filled up the form.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as Burcon, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Roquette, Sotexpro, Axiom Foods and Glanbia Nutritionals and others.

Market Dynamics

The market is mired by stringent regulations by the regulatory boards on guidelines for food processing. Most leading companies in this domain are largely involved in R and D processes in order to bring the best to the table. The food and beverages industry largely affects the market dynamics of the Pea Protein Market. A steady rise in veganism and vegetarianism has also led to more consumption of pea protein in various forms and as an alternative to meat and dairy protein. Growing allergies to gluten and intolerance towards lactose is also a major reason for the growth in the peat protein market.

Market Segment

North America accounts for one third of the consumption of pea protein across the world. Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa have also been noted as key regions for crucial segmentation. On the basis of application as well, there has been major segmentation for dietary supplements, beverages, meat substitutes and bakery goods.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe rank high in terms of being the first movers into this space. Asia Pacific is soon catching up as are areas of South America and Africa.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Speak to Analyst for Customization of Business Report – CLICK HERE

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609