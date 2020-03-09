PE Wax Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecast to 2030

This report researches the worldwide PE Wax market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PE Wax breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global PE Wax market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PE Wax.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PE Wax capacity, production, value, price and market share of PE Wax in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsui Chemicals

Honeywell

Westlake Chemical

Baker Hughes

SCG Chemicals

Clariant

Sanyo Chemical

EUROCERAS

BASF

Marcus Oil & Chemical

SQIWAX

Young’s

Coschem

Lionchem

DEUREX AG

Savita

Paramelt

Synergy Additives

Hase Petroleum Wax Company

WIWAX

Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd

Kerax

Quality Chemical Industries

YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD

Quality Minerals Public Company Limited

Qingdao Sainuo New Materials

PE Wax Breakdown Data by Type

Oxidation Type

Non-oxidation Type

PE Wax Breakdown Data by Application

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Masterbatches

Plastics

Rubber

Others

PE Wax Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PE Wax Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global PE Wax Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PE Wax Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PE Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oxidation Type

1.4.3 Non-oxidation Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PE Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Printing Inks

1.5.3 Adhesives

1.5.4 Masterbatches

1.5.5 Plastics

1.5.6 Rubber

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PE Wax Production

2.1.1 Global PE Wax Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global PE Wax Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global PE Wax Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global PE Wax Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PE Wax Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PE Wax Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 PE Wax Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PE Wax Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 PE Wax Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 PE Wax Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PE Wax Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 PE Wax Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 PE Wax Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mitsui Chemicals

8.1.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.1.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Honeywell

8.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.2.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Westlake Chemical

8.3.1 Westlake Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.3.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Baker Hughes

8.4.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.4.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 SCG Chemicals

8.5.1 SCG Chemicals Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.5.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Clariant

8.6.1 Clariant Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.6.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Sanyo Chemical

8.7.1 Sanyo Chemical Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.7.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 EUROCERAS

8.8.1 EUROCERAS Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.8.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 BASF

8.9.1 BASF Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax

8.9.4 PE Wax Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

