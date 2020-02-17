delveinsight

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors – Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2019

Press Release

DelveInsight’s “PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors – Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2017“, the report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and pipeline drugs across this Mechanism of action. The key objective of the report is to establish the understanding for all the marketed and pipeline drugs that fall under PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors. This Report provides comprehensive insights across PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors including detailed Marketed product profiles.
The report has information on detailed pipeline portfolio including Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-Clinical and Discovery Products. With more than 50 products in various stages of development, the pipeline seems encouraging which has made PD-1 and PD-L1 the most talked about Immuno-oncology target. There are 50+products in a pipeline and 5 products have been marketed so far. The focus is majorly on the antibody-based interventions targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) on T lymphocytes and its principal ligand (PD-L1) on tumor cells to restore latent anti-tumor immunity.

KEY COVERAGE AND BENEFITS:
1. In-depth analysis of the 50+ pipeline assets.
2. Pipeline landscape provides a deep dive into clinical, pre-clinical and discovery molecules.
3. Extensive coverage of Technology implemented by companies in this space.
4. Licensing and Deals related to PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are also covered.
5. Insights on marketed products including detailed marketed product profiles. Also includes Historical and Five years forecasted sales for Marketed products (Opdivo, Keytruda,Tecentriq, Bavencio and Imfinzi).
6. Extensive coverage of ASCO 2017 updates and related insights.
7. Therapeutic assessment by molecule type, route of administration, monotherapy and combination products.
8. Detailed information on inactive projects in the pipeline for PD-1 & PD-L1 Inhibitors.
9. Information to identify emerging players with potentially lucrative products.

