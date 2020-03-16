PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Design Software Market Industry Outlook 2015-2021 BY Top Key Players Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Zuken Inc., Mentor Graphics, ANSYS, Inc., Forte Design Systems and Others

PCB (Printed Circuit Board) is segmented under the electronic design automation (EDA) software tools and is used for designing the schematic and layout of a printed circuit board. The global PCB design software market is envisioned to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Geographically, the global PCB design software market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Players

Global PCB design software market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Zuken Inc., Mentor Graphics, ANSYS, Inc., Forte Design Systems, Inc., Altium Limited, Synopsys, Inc. etc.

Market Segmentation

By Design Complexity Level

Global PCB design software market is segmented based on design complexity level into low end, mainstream and high end.

By End Users

The global PCB design software is divided on the basis of end users into automotive, plant and machinery, consumer electronic and others.

Growth Drivers and challenges

Incessant efforts to curb time and efforts taken to design PCB for electronic devices is likely to upsurge the global PCB design software market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. In addition to that increasing focus of companies on increasing their productivity is also believed to augment the growth of global PCB design software market in future.

However, easy availability of PCB design software from open sources is believed to restrain the growth of global PCB design market in coming 4-5 years.

Market Size and Forecast

Regionally, North America holds the top rank in global PCB design software market. The market in the region is expected to foster from the growth of semiconductor industry in the U.S. in coming 4-5 years.

Europe PCB design software market is likely to escalate from increasing investments of major automobile players to enhance the productivity with the help of time and cost efficient designing solutions.

Asia-Pacific PCB design software market is anticipated to have the highest growth over the forecast period of 2015-2021. Rising government initiatives such as “Make in India” and strengthening economies of India and China is believed to fuel the growth of global PCB design software market in the future.

