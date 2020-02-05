PCB (Printed Circuit Board): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Printed Circuit Board is a circuit board made up of laminated material (Cu) that offers the interconnection for electronic components and integrated circuits. Printed Circuit Board with the help of drillers to place electronic components in an insulated board.

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components or electrical components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from one or more sheet layers of copper laminated onto and/or between sheet layers of a non-conductive substrate.



The global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PCB (Printed Circuit Board) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Circuitry International

MFLEX

A and C Electronics

A.C.T.(USA)

European Circuits

Samsung

Sumitomo Electric

CMK

Kingboard PCB Group

Nippon Mektron

Foxconn

MFS

AT and S

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PCB (Printed Circuit Board)

1.2 PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-Sided Boards

1.2.3 Double-Sided Boards

1.2.4 Multilayer Circuit Board

1.3 PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Segment by Application

1.3.1 PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Intelligent Control Equipment

2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

3 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production

3.4.1 North America PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)



4 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption (2014-2019)

…

