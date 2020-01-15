PC Games Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global PC Games Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

A personal computer game (PC game) is a video game that is played on a personal computer rather than on a console. The game is controlled using PC input devices such as the keyboard, mouse, joystick, etc. PC games can be played with or without an Internet connection, and have been available since the introduction of personal computers. A large number of games are available for the PC platform.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the PC Games market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the PC Games market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global PC Games market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of PC Games.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Blizzard Entertainment

Electronic Arts

Tencent

UBISOFT

THQ

CAPCOM

Microsoft Game Studios

EIDOS

ROCKSTAR

SIERRA

KONAMI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MMO

Adventure

Action

Shooter

Combat

Sports

Role-Playing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Game Mall

Personal

Others

