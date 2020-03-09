Payroll Management Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Global Payroll Management Software Market 2018

Payroll Management Software Market 2018

This report studies the global Payroll Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Payroll Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ADP Workforce

Dayforce

Sage

Xero

Kronos

Gusto

BambooHR

Zenefits

Epicor

Namely

PeopleSoft

AccountEdge

Paychex Payroll

Intuit Payroll

Paylocity

SurePayroll

SmartHR

Ultimate Software

Justworks

SurePayroll

Lenvica Payroll

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Cloud-hosted

Market segment by Application, Payroll Management Software can be split into

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Payroll Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Payroll Management Software

1.1 Payroll Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Payroll Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Payroll Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Payroll Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premise

1.3.2 Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

1.3.3 Cloud-hosted

1.4 Payroll Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Businesses

1.4.2 Medium-sized Businesses

1.4.3 Large Enterprises

2 Global Payroll Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Payroll Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ADP Workforce

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Dayforce

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Sage

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Xero

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Kronos

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Gusto

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 BambooHR

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Zenefits

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Epicor

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Namely

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 PeopleSoft

3.12 AccountEdge

3.13 Paychex Payroll

3.14 Intuit Payroll

3.15 Paylocity

3.16 SurePayroll

3.17 SmartHR

3.18 Ultimate Software

3.19 Justworks

3.20 SurePayroll

3.21 Lenvica Payroll

4 Global Payroll Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Payroll Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Payroll Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Payroll Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Payroll Management Software

5 United States Payroll Management Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Payroll Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Payroll Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Payroll Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Payroll Management Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Payroll Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Payroll Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Payroll Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

