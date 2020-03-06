Payroll and HR Software Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Payroll and HR Software Industry

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization. HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites.

Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the process of paying a company’s employees. It may sound straightforward, but the payroll process includes a lot of tasks such as calculating deductions and withholdings, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing or depositing payment directly to employee’s bank account, voiding payments if need be, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the aforementioned tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.

This report studies the HR and Payroll Software.

In 2017, the global Payroll and HR Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payroll and HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll and HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sage

SAP

Oracle(NetSuite)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Paychex

Microsoft

Intuit

Workday

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos

Yonyou

Epicor

Unit4

Xero

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business (SSB)

Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll and HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll and HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll and HR Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll and HR Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business (SSB)

1.5.3 Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Payroll and HR Software Market Size

2.2 Payroll and HR Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Payroll and HR Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Payroll and HR Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Payroll and HR Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Payroll and HR Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Payroll and HR Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Payroll and HR Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Payroll and HR Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Payroll and HR Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Payroll and HR Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sage

12.1.1 Sage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.1.4 Sage Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sage Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Oracle(NetSuite)

12.3.1 Oracle(NetSuite) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle(NetSuite) Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle(NetSuite) Recent Development

12.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

12.4.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.4.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Paychex

12.5.1 Paychex Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.5.4 Paychex Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Paychex Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 Intuit

12.7.1 Intuit Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.7.4 Intuit Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intuit Recent Development

12.8 Workday

12.8.1 Workday Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.8.4 Workday Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Workday Recent Development

12.9 IBM Corporation

12.9.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Infor

12.10.1 Infor Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Payroll and HR Software Introduction

12.10.4 Infor Revenue in Payroll and HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infor Recent Development

12.11 Kronos

12.12 Yonyou

12.13 Epicor

12.14 Unit4

12.15 Xero

Continued….

