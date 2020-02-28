Payments Landscape in Argentina, Analysis of Market Trends, Current and Forecast Values

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Payments Landscape in Argentina”: Opportunities and Risks to 2022 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2022. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Payments Landscape in Argentina: Opportunities and Risks to 2022

Summary

GlobalDatas “Payments Landscape in Argentina: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Argentinian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Argentinian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Argentinian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Argentinian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope

– To offer convenient and faster payment services, the BCRA introduced an instant payment service called DEBIN in November 2016, which provides immediate debit. The service became operational from September 15, 2017, and enables financial institutions to debit funds from their customers’ bank accounts (with prior authorization) to make payments on a 24/7 basis. DEBIN allows payments in Argentine pesos, US dollars and between accounts of the same currency. A maximum of ARS50,000 or $5,000 can be transferred via ATMs, while a maximum of ARS100,000 or $12,500 can be transferred via internet banking. Recurring payments can also be arranged.

– The advent of digital-only banks in Argentina is likely to further accelerate the shift towards electronic payments. In January 2019, the digital-only bank Brubank was launched in Argentina. This account can be opened free of charge, and there is no monthly account maintenance fee. An account can be opened within few minutes, and a Visa debit card is offered. Previously, the digital-only bank Wilobank was launched in June 2018, for which customers are offered a savings account, personal loans and a Mastercard-branded debit and credit card. As of February 2019, the bank had a customer base of 33,000. Individuals upload ID documents to open a bank account.

