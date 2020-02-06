Payment Gateways Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Payment Gateways Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

This report studies the Payment Gateways Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Payment Gateways market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Payment Gateways market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Payment Gateways market by product type and applications/end industries.

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particular+rly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The global Payment Gateways market is valued at 2490200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6756700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The global Payment Gateways market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Payment Gateways.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

First Data

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto

CashU

OneCard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine and Cosmetics

Other

Highlights of the Global Payment Gateways report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Payment Gateways market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

