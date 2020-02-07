PAYMENT BANK SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Payment Bank Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payment Bank Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

There has been an increasing demand for the online transactions and the increasing integration of the digitization has made the banks to offer several options for the banking payments. These payment banks have modernized the banking solutions by providing unique payment solutions to the users.

In 2017, the global Payment Bank Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MasterCard

EdgeVerve Systems

Mahindra Conviva

Gemalto

IBM

ACI Worldwide

BPC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile apps

Platforms

Debit cards

ATM cards

Forex cards

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payment Bank Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payment Bank Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

