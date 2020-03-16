Pay TV Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Pay TV Services Market:

Executive Summary

Global Pay TV Services Market valued approximately USD 392.83 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pay TV refers to the television services provided by satellite, cable or telephone company. Pay Tv services are more expensive and different from the services which are based on internet like Netflix. They provide premium content on pay per view basis such as recently released movie or any entertainment special, that can be delivered according to plan or on demand. The growth of the Pay TV services market is primarily driven by shifting preference towards digital television in various countries across the world. Many economies are moving from analog to digital delivery method owing to the enormous advantages of satellite over cable tv, which has augmented the growth of the market. Moreover, due to technological enhancements such as rise of High Definition technology, service providers are shifting their focus on providing High Definition content on effective prices to gain large consumer base which is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, inclination of consumers towards over the top contents due to their cost efficiency and threat of piracy are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Pay TV Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Pay TV Services Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Pay TV Services market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Pay TV Services Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Pay TV Services Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Pay TV Services Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

DirecTV (AT&T)

Comcast Corporation

British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB)

Charter Communications

Foxtel

Cox Communications

DISH Network

Sky

Verizon Communications

América Móvil

Bell Canada

Cablevision

KPN

Liberty Global

SK Telecom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cable TV

Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

By Application:

Online pay

Offline pay

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Pay TV Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

