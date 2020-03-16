Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to direct traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked.
Pay-per-click is commonly associated with first-tier search engines (such as Google AdWords and Microsoft Bing Ads). With search engines, advertisers typically bid on keyword phrases relevant to their target market. In contrast, content sites commonly charge a fixed price per click rather than use a bidding system. PPC “display” advertisements, also known as “banner” ads, are shown on web sites with related content that have agreed to show ads and are typically not pay-per-click advertising. Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter have also adopted pay-per-click as one of their advertising models.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Bing
Yahoo
Ask.com
AOL.com
Baidu
Wolframalpha
DuckDuckGo
Sogou
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Flat-rate PPC
Bid-based PPC
Market segment by Application, split into
Middle and Small-sized Enterprise
Large-scale Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
