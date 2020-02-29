Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to direct traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked.

Pay-per-click is commonly associated with first-tier search engines (such as Google AdWords and Microsoft Bing Ads). With search engines, advertisers typically bid on keyword phrases relevant to their target market. In contrast, content sites commonly charge a fixed price per click rather than use a bidding system. PPC “display” advertisements, also known as “banner” ads, are shown on web sites with related content that have agreed to show ads and are typically not pay-per-click advertising. Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter have also adopted pay-per-click as one of their advertising models.

In 2018, the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Bing

Yahoo

Ask.com

AOL.com

Baidu

Wolframalpha

DuckDuckGo

Sogou

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flat-rate PPC

Bid-based PPC

Market segment by Application, split into

Middle and Small-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Manufacturers

Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

