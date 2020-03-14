This report focuses on the global Patient Portals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Patient Portals development in United States, Europe and China.The key players covered in this study Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)McKesson Corporation (U.S.)Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)Cerner Corporation (U.S.)eClinicalWorks (U.S.)CureMD (U.S.)NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.)Medfusion (U.S.)Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.)GE Healthcare (U.K.)Intelichart (U.S.)Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3646790-global-patient-portals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Standalone Patient Portals Integrated Patient PortalsMarket segment by Application, split into Providers Pharmacies Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/patient-portals-market-2019-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-01-07Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South AmericaThe study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Patient Portals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Patient Portals development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3646790-global-patient-portals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025Table Of Contents:1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 1.4.2 Standalone Patient Portals 1.4.3 Integrated Patient Portals 1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Patient Portals Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 1.5.2 Providers 1.5.3 Pharmacies 1.5.4 Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies) 1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Patient Portals Market Size 2.2 Patient Portals Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Patient Portals Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 2.2.2 Patient Portals Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Opportunities…..12 International Players Profiles12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Patient Portals Introduction 12.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019) 12.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development 12.2 McKesson Corporation (U.S.)12.2.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Patient Portals Introduction 12.2.4 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019) 12.2.5 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development 12.3 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)12.3.1 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Patient Portals Introduction 12.3.4 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019) 12.3.5 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development 12.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)12.4.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Patient Portals Introduction 12.4.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019) 12.4.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development 12.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.)12.5.1 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Patient Portals Introduction 12.5.4 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019) 12.5.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Recent DevelopmentContinued…….CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)