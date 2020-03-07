PATIENT PORTALS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, SEGMENTATION AND FORESIGHT TO 2025

In 2018, the global Patient Portals market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Patient Portals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Patient Portals development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
McKesson Corporation (U.S.)
Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)
Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
eClinicalWorks (U.S.)
CureMD (U.S.)
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)
Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.)
Medfusion (U.S.)
Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.)
GE Healthcare (U.K.)
Intelichart (U.S.)
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3646790-global-patient-portals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone Patient Portals
Integrated Patient Portals
Market segment by Application, split into
Providers
Pharmacies
Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Patient Portals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Patient Portals development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3646790-global-patient-portals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Patient Portals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone Patient Portals
1.4.3 Integrated Patient Portals
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Patient Portals Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Providers
1.5.3 Pharmacies
1.5.4 Other (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Patient Portals Market Size
2.2 Patient Portals Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Patient Portals Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Patient Portals Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Patient Portals Introduction
12.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 McKesson Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Patient Portals Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)
12.3.1 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Patient Portals Introduction
12.3.4 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Patient Portals Introduction
12.4.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.)
12.5.1 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Patient Portals Introduction
12.5.4 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Revenue in Patient Portals Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Recent Development
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com