Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Air Assisted Transfer Device to Emerge as a Highly Preferred Product

Performing or carrying out patient lateral transfer is one of the most overlooked activity, however, with the rising number of injuries taking place during transfer is resulting in the increased focus on the patient lateral transfer. Manufacturers are also providing various devices for safe patient handling during the transfer reducing the risk of injury. The devices or products for transfer are also being made using materials that are easy to clean and can be disinfected properly. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global patient lateral transfer market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

According to the latest report compiled by Fact.MR, the global market for patient lateral transfer is likely to experience healthy growth. The market is estimated to bring in US$ 288.4 million revenue by 2022 end. The rising risk of injuries to the caregivers while handling patients, implementation of rules and regulations on minimizing manual patient handling at various hospitals are major factors driving the demand for patient lateral transfer devices across the globe.

Request Sample here:

https://www.factmr.com/report/298/patient-lateral-transfer-market

North America is expected to dominate the global patient lateral transfer market. By the end of 2022, North America is projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue. Increase in chronic and lifestyle diseases, the rise in Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) among healthcare workers are some of the factors driving the market for patient lateral transfer in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Owing to the significant investment by the government and major market players in healthcare, and research and development infrastructure are some of the factors fueling market growth in APEJ.

Browse Full Report with TOC-

https://www.factmr.com/report/298/patient-lateral-transfer-market

Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Products to Gain Highest Revenue Share

Reusable patient lateral transfer products are likely to gain more than three-fourth of the revenue share by 2017 end. Reusable patient lateral transfer products are estimated to bring in more than US$ 200 million revenue towards 2022 end. Meanwhile, single patient use products are likely to experience strong growth from 2017 to 2022.

The report also offers a detailed profile of some of the leading players in the global market for patient lateral transfer, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Getinge AB, Airpal, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sizewise Rentals, LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Alimed Inc.

For More Information Raise Enquiry Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=298

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/

Read Full PR:

https://www.factmr.com/media-release/287/patient-lateral-transfer-market