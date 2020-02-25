Patient Handling Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2025

— Patient handling in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers involves the use of assistive devices such as lifts, stretchers, wheelchairs, beds, trolleys, and grab rails to ensure that patients can be mobilized, transferred, or repositioned safely and to avoid the performing of high-risk manual patient handling tasks by care providers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Patient Handling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market, by region, in 2018, followed by North America. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to strict government regulations mandating the use of patient handling equipment.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the patient handling equipment market in 2016, mainly due to the rising number of disabled patients in hospitals requiring assistance.

The worldwide market for Patient Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arjo

Invacare Corporation

Handicare

Stryker

Hill-Rom

Investor

Prism Medical

Getinge Group

Guldmann

Stiegelmeyer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

Mobilizing equipment

Lifting equipment

Bath safety equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

