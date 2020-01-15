Patch Antenna Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Patch Antenna Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A patch antenna is a type of radio antenna with a low profile, which can be mounted on a flat surface. It consists of a flat rectangular sheet or “patch” of metal, mounted over a larger sheet of metal called a ground plane.

This comprehensive Patch Antenna Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Patch Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Patch Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vishay,INPAQ,Antenova,Johanson Technology,Mitsubishi Materials,Abracon,TAIYO YUDEN,Linx Technologies,Wrth Elektronik,Taoglas,Partron,Yageo,Rainsun,Fractus,Cirocomm,2j-antennae,Microgate,Sunlord,TDK.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dielectric Chip Antennas, LTCC Chip Antennas.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IOT, Automotive, Consumer Device, Others.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Patch Antenna market.

Chapter 1, to describe Patch Antenna Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Patch Antenna, with sales, revenue, and price of Patch Antenna, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Patch Antenna, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Patch Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patch Antenna sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

