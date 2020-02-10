Pasteurized Eggs Market size, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pasteurized Eggs Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Pasteurized Eggs are eggs that are pasteurized to reduce the risk of food poisoning from uncooked or less cooked foods. Pasteurized eggs are obtained by holding them at 140F for 75 minutes. Pasteurization is a high heat used to destroy bacteria to protect the food products such as milk, cheese, juices etc. Not all eggs are pasteurized, only liquid eggs are pasteurized. Pasteurized eggs are suitable for preparing egg recipes which are not properly cooked and in daily cooking products too. Pasteurized eggs reduce the food borne diseases caused due to Salmonella bacteria by killing these bacteria. Posturizing eggs also kills avian flu virus which can affect human or animal health. Pasteurized egg shells are also available and they are patented by National Pasteurized Eggs Inc. for sale. Pasteurized eggs are available at grocery shops and are suggested to store in refrigeration to retain the quality. These pasteurized eggs are food-grade wax coated to maintain their freshness.

Market Segmentation:

Pasteurized eggs market is segmented on the basis of method of pasteurization as heat without chemicals, lactic acid-aluminum sulfate, heat plus hydrogen peroxide, heat plus vacuum, hot room treatment of dried egg white, irradiation etc. According to methods egg white, egg yolk and whole egg is pasteurized separately. Market for heat without chemicals for pasteurizing egg is expected to grow in forecast period as no chemical reaction is included.

Pasteurized eggs market is segmented on the basis of its application in food industry as noodles & pasta, dietary supplements, sauces, mayonnaise & dressing, meat & fish, dairy products, prepared food, desserts, pet food, and others. Eggs are preferred by athletes and bodybuilders as a source of protein which is increasing demand for pasteurized eggs in global market.

Pasteurized eggs market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Pasteurized Eggs market has been segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region and Japan. The U.S. and Europe are majorly involved in the pasteurized eggs market followed by rest of North America. Developing countries such as India, Africa are stepping into the market for pasteurized eggs in various food applications.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing the demand for pasteurized eggs globally is due to its health benefits associated with it. Trend of fitness is growing globally in youths, for which the protein rich pasteurized eggs are most consumed food, this in turn is increasing the demand of pasteurized eggs. Application of pasteurized egg in food industry as sausage, dressing, and other applications is increasing demand of pasteurized eggs in global market. Pasteurized eggs can be stored in refrigeration for longer time without affecting the quality of the eggs which is one of the key driver for the growth of the pasteurized eggs market. As pasteurization kills harmful bacteria from eggs, these eggs healthy and also protect consumers from various diseases, which is one of the reasons consumers are leaning towards pasteurized eggs.

Pasteurized Eggs Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Pasteurized Eggs market include National Pasteurized Eggs Inc., Glaum EGG Ranch Company, Wilcox Farms Company, Hickmans Family Farms Company, Willamette Egg Company, Stiebrs Farms Company are among these.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Pasteurized Eggs Market Segments

Pasteurized Eggs Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Pasteurized Eggs Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Pasteurized Eggs Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

Pasteurized Eggs Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Pasteurized Eggs Players Competition & Companies involved

Pasteurized Eggs Market Technology

Pasteurized Eggs Market Value Chain

Pasteurized Eggs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Pasteurized Eggs Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

