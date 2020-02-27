Passive Optical Network (PON) 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3088915-passive-optical-network-pon-market-analysis-by-structure“>Passive Optical Network (PON) Market was estimated at USD 5.83 Billion in 2015 and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Growing demand for digitization and secure and reliable network operation is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing requirement for faster and uninterrupted network and rising expansion in the network technologies is further projected to augment the industry growth. Furthermore, growing demand for optimized bandwidth connectivity and increasing penetration of internet and telecom services will positively benefit the industry growth over the forecast period.

This will further boost the gigabyte PON technology in the industry.

Growing FTTH deployments for faster access to videos, voice and other services and increasing demand high-speed network for accessing smart systems at home is also projected to enhance the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of e-governance service, smart grids, and cloud computing will fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Few other factors accountable for the technology growth in the market includes growing fiber to the home (FTTH) requirements, high return on investments, rising growth in IP traffic, and low cost of ownership. The technology assists in reducing the operating expenses since it needs less installation time, with higher reliability and also helps the telecom companies for faster voice, data and other services.

The market is categorized into structure, component and application. Based on the structure, PON is segregated into Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON). GPON is estimated to acquire the share of over 60% of the market in 2015 and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. GPON utilizes the encapsulation method and a single fiber can be used for downstream and upstream data.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3088915-passive-optical-network-pon-market-analysis-by-structure

The PON market application is segregated into Fiber to the x (FTTx), mobile backhaul. FTTX is further categorized to Fiber to the home (FTTH), Fiber to the building (FTTB), and Fiber to the cabinet/curb (FTTC). FTTx is used for broadband network architecture for optical fiber deployment. FTTH applications is attaining major share within telecommunication operators and is projected to boost the industry growth.

Increasing data traffic has led to the advancement in technology structure for enabling higher capabilities and is anticipated to spur the industry demand. Additionally, the presence of robust optical network setup and increasing demand for conservation of energy are expected to drive the market growth. Increasing investments in R&D from both the public and private entities for enhancing the efficiency and connectivity will also enhance the market growth.

Key competitors include Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Adtran Inc., Ericsson Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The key players adopt various strategies to maintain the position in the industry. The strategies include partnership & collaboration, product launch, acquisition, R&D and expansion. Merger & acquisition is considered to be one of the most adopted strategies amongst the players which further help in expanding the market share.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3088915-passive-optical-network-pon-market-analysis-by-structure

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1. Data Type

1.1.1. Primary Data Types

1.1.2. Secondary Data Types

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Assumptions

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 – 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Market Restraints

3.6. Market Opportunities

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PEST Analysis

3.9. Key Trends

3.10. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

4. GLOBAL PON MARKET, BY STRUCTURE (2017-2025)

4.1. Global PON Market, by GPON

4.2. Global PON Market, by EPON

4.3. Global PON Market, by WDM-PON

5. GLOBAL PON MARKET, BY APPLICATION (2017-2025)

5.1. Global PON Market, by FTTx

5.2. Global PON Market, by Mobile Backhaul

6. GLOBAL PON MARKET, BY REGIONS (2017-2025)

……….

7. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

7.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.2. Key Innovators

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Adtran, Inc

7.3.1.1. Company Overview

7.3.1.2. Financial Performance

7.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.2. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

7.3.2.1. Company overview

7.3.2.2. Financial performance

7.3.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.2.4. Recent developments

7.3.3. Calix, Inc.

7.3.3.1. Company overview

7.3.3.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.3.3. Recent developments

7.3.4. Ericsson, Inc.

7.3.4.1. Company overview

7.3.4.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.4.3. Recent developments

7.3.5. Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

7.3.5.1. Company overview

7.3.5.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.5.3. Recent developments

7.3.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.3.6.1. Company overview

7.3.6.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.6.3. Recent developments

7.3.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.3.7.1. Company overview

7.3.7.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.8. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7.3.8.1. Company overview

7.3.8.2. Product benchmarking

7.3.9. Tellabs, Inc.

7.3.9.1. Company overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Recent developments

7.3.10. Verizon Communications, Inc.

7.3.10.1. Company overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Recent developments

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com