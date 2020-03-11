Passive Optical Network Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Summary
A passive optical network is a faster light based multipoint telecommunication network system that brings optical fiber cabling as well as signals to the end user.In passive optical network operation, there are no conversions such as electrical to optical and optical to electrical.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Adtran Inc
Alcatel – Lucent S.A.
Calix Inc
Ericsson Inc
Freescale Semiconductor Inc
Hitachi Ltd
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Motorola Solutions Inc
Verizon Communications Inc
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ATM Based Passive Optical Network (APON)
Broadband Passive Optical Network(BPON)
Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)
Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON)
Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network(WDMPON)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
CATV MSO
DSLAM Aggregation
Fiber to the Building (FTTB)
Fiber to the Cabinet (FTTC)
Fiber to the Home (FTTH)
Fiber to the Premises (FFTP)
Fiber to the Neighbourhood (FTTN)
Mobile Backhaul
