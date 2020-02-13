Passive Optical Network Equipment Market – Technological Advancements Serve as Excellent Opportunities

Passive optical network (PON) ensures connectivity from one access point to multiple end users. It is a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and therefore rise in the number of FTTH subscribers coupled with increasing demand for energy conservation are bolstering the growth of PON equipment market in India.

In addition, high return on investments, low cost of ownership, optimized connectivity, simplified network operations and advanced security are the other major factors driving the PON equipment market. The passive optical network is categorized into two types in terms of its structure – Gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON).

Rising demand for secure and reliable network coupled with high bandwidth connectivity is the major factor driving the passive optical network (PON) equipment market in India. PON is a system that utilizes point-to-multipoint network or fiber to the premises (FTTP), wherein optical splitters accumulate and break up optical signals, as they travel in the network. PON comprises of an optical line terminal at the office of the service provider and numerous optical network units near end users.

Moreover, PON equipment provide low total cost of ownership, high return on investment, reliability, advanced security and simplified network operations. High investment in research infrastructure and technological advancements serve as excellent opportunities and are expected to positively drive the growth of the PON market in future.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4873

Some of the leading players in the market are Alphion India Pvt. Ltd., Adtran Inc., Broadcom Corporation Inc., Calix Inc., Ericsson Inc., Freescale Semiconductors Inc., Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. among others.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of passive optical network equipment.