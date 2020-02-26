Passive Optical LAN Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2022

Passive Optical LAN Market, By Component (Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector), By Type (GPON, EPON), By Application (Loop Feeder, Synchronous Optical Network), By End User (Manufacturing, BFIS, Education, Healthcare, Government) – Forecast 2018-2022

The global Passive Optical LAN market is expected to grow at CAGR of 19% and estimated to reach at market size of US $50 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the market of Passive Optical LAN are – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Alcatel Lucent SA (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (US), Tellabs Inc. (US), and Zhone Technologies Inc. (US) among others.

Market Synopsis of Passive Optical LAN Market:

Passive Optical LAN or POL is a solution that helps private and public organizations by outstanding network performance. POL contribute various services to businesses, governments, hospitals, hotels, real estate developers, and universities by reducing their infrastructure cost and deploying single network. This helps to enhance business performance and improve mobile connectivity to all the users. Passive Optical LAN Market solutions are more efficient comparing to traditional local area network. This technology uses optical splitters, instead of workgroup switches which helps to reduce high usage of energy and acts as a cost efficient options. Also, with adoption of the optical splitter by the business sector, nonrenewable electrical equipment will be minimized and will help to reduce the power consumption and save environment.

Optical fiber is more reliable as a data transfer via fiber, which reduces the risk of disconnection and downtime as compared to services delivered by the cable network. Fiber optics are completely immune to many environmental factors that affect copper cable. The optical fiber is made of glass, an insulator reduces risk of electric current flow through it. Optical fibers are also risk free to electromagnetic interference and radio-frequency interference, crosstalk, impedance problems among others. Fiber is also less susceptible to temperature fluctuations than copper and can be submerged in water. These feature are attracting the end user for the adoption which in turn expected to surge the market in the forecast period.

Segments:

Passive Optical LAN Market is segmented into Components, Type, Application and End User. Component consists Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier and Trans-Receiver among others. By Type the market has been segmented as- Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON. Application segment includes Loop Feeder, Synchronous Optical Network, Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy among others whereas End-User includes- Manufacturing, BFIS, Education, Healthcare and Government among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-pacific is leading the market for Passive optical LAN. The growing demand for the optical fiber in the emerging countries like China and India is boosting the market in this region. Increasing usage of electronic gadgets and significantly growth of the data traffic is also driving the growth of the market. Government is also contributing in the growth by investing in the optical LAN to improve the infrastructure in their respective region. North America is the second highest contributor in the growth of the POL market. Factors such as rising demand for energy conversation, increasing demand for the advanced secure network is expected to contribute in the growth of the market in this region. The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and increasing investments in network solutions in the region is expected to drive the market moderately.

