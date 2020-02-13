Passive Optical Components Market – Emergence of Ultra-high-capacity Optical Networks Pave the Way for Growth

passive optical components market was valued at USD 10.01 billion in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2014 to 2020. Passive components are the foundation stone of optical network systems. Most of these components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, optical connectors, patch cords and pigtails, optical amplifiers, fixed and variable attenuators, optical transceivers, optical circulators, optical filters, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers and others can now be found in use in the current data networks and FTTH applications. Globalwas valued at USD 10.01 billion in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2014 to 2020. Passive components are the foundation stone of optical network systems. Most of these components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, optical connectors, patch cords and pigtails, optical amplifiers, fixed and variable attenuators, optical transceivers, optical circulators, optical filters, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers and others can now be found in use in the current data networks and FTTH applications.

In addition, these components are also widely used in applications such as interoffice, fiber in the loop (FITL), loop feeder, synchronous optical network (SONET), hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC) and synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems. The key players in this market are continually focusing on designing, developing and manufacturing of innovative and customized solutions that comply with international standards and meet the ever increasing demands of passive optical networks (PON) for the highest optical and mechanical specifications.

The SONET and SDH application segments lead the global passive optical components applications market share in the year 2013, owing to their ability to transfer multiple digital bit streams over optical fiber using light-emitting diodes or lasers. SONET equipment is generally used in North America whereas SDH equipment is generally accepted everywhere else in the world. Thus, the SONET and SDH applications segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% and 22.7%, respectively, and are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period of 2014 to 2020.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2534