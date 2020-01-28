Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

A PIR motion sensor detects infrared (IR) radiation to detect the presence of an object in its close proximity.

With increasing use of passive infrared motion sensors in these devices, the market is showing substantial growth over the forecast period and is thus acting as a major driver of the market. High cost of passive infrared motion sensors and lack of availability of cheaper alternatives is a major restraint hindering the growth of the PIR motion sensor market. In addition, passive infrared motion sensors cannot detect objects moving at a very low speed which is also a major hindrance in the growth of the overall market.

The global Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Atmel

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Epson Toyocom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Heat detector

Smoke detector

Motion controller

Others

Segment by Application

Security

Commercial

Smart Home

Military And Defense

