Passion Flower Extract Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2028

Outlook for Passion Flower Extract Market Passion flower extract is derived from flowers of the Passiflora incarnata belonging to Passifloraceae family, native to the southeastern part of the U.S. It is also cultivated in other parts of the world including North America, Southeast Asia, Southern Europe and Australia. Passion flower extract is used as a traditional herbal medicinal for the temporary relief of mental stress, mild anxiety by Native Americans. In other parts of the world, passion flower extract is used as a remedy for constipation, indigestion, mild infection, insomnia, nervousness, epilepsy, and painful menstruation. Passion flower extract is currently in official pharmacopeias of Germany, France, Egypt, and Switzerland.

Passion Flower Extract Market: Dynamics The growth of the market for passion flower extract is mainly driven by its use in remedial medicine, followed by the food and beverage and dietary supplement industry. Passion flower extract is widely consumed as a tea to improve the quality of the sleep, since it boosts the level of gamma-aminobutyric acid which lowers brain activity and helps sound sleep. In Germany, passion flower extract is used in homeopathic medicine for treating pain, neurasthenia, and insomnia.

Passion flower extract is used in the food industry as a natural flavoring substance and food additive with the minimum quantity possible.

Most of medicinal and sedative effects of the passion flower extract are believed to be related to the active ingredients such as benzoflavone, harmol, harmane, hamraline, luteolin, etc. Passion flower extract’s active ingredients such as chrysin and pyrone derivative maltol are responsible for ‎the related CNS effects.

Passion flower extract is generally regarded safe when consumed as a tea or as a flavor in food, but some side effects are observed if used by pregnant or lactating women, patients of kidney or liver dysfunction when taken orally. Passion flower extract may cause drowsiness, vomiting, nausea, dizziness and confusion if taken in large dose orally. It is advised to not consume passion flower extract during surgery as it might cause complications by affecting the central nervous system.

Passion Flower Extract Market: Segmentation Passion flower extract market segmentation on the basis of nature:Organic, Conventional, Passion flower extract market segmentation on the basis of form:Liquid, Dry, Passion flower extract market segmentation on the basis of end use:Food and beverages, Pharmacological, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Dietary supplements, Cosmetic and personal carePassion flower extract starch market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel:Direct, Indirect, Wholesale, Online retailer, Supermarket, Specialty stores

Global Passion Flower Extract Market: Key players Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Herb Pharm, Indena S.p.A., Avena Botanicals, Martin Bauer Holding GmbH & Co. KG are some of the key manufacturers of passion flower extract.

Global Passion Flower Extract Market: Key developments Earlier passion flower extract was approved for over-the-counter sedative until 1978 in the U.S., but has been revoked by the U.S. FDA, while in Europe it is still used as over-the-counter sedative. Passion flower extract is seen as a potential raw material for development of new therapeutic drugs with incorporation with other component. Research and development activities for the product development and clinical trials for studying the mechanism of the medicinal properties of the passion flower extract might help the market growth. Non-GMO and organically produced passion flower extract are gaining traction from health conscious consumers.

Global Passion Flower Extract Market: Opportunity The growth of the global passion flower extract market is fueled by the increasing cosmetic industry at tremendous pace in Europe and Asia. Also, opportunity for passion flower extract is amplified since new cosmetic products are being developed and launched continuously. The lack of study and experimental proof of the mentioned benefits of the passion flower extract, the growth of the market is expected to be stagnant in the US. In European countries and Asia, the passion flower extract market is growing significantly as it is regarded as safe due to lenient rules and regulations.

