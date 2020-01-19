Party Balloons Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Global Party Balloons market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Gemar Balloons (Italy)

Pioneer Balloon (USA)

Amscan (USA)

BELBAL (Belgium)

Xingcheng (China)

CTI Industries (USA)

Latex Occidental (Mexico)

Sempertex (Colombia)

Colour Way (China)

Maple City Rubber (USA)

Rubek Balloons (India)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3213794-global-party-balloons-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Party Balloons in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Latex Balloons

Foil Balloons

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Residential

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3213794-global-party-balloons-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Party Balloons Market Research Report 2018

1 Party Balloons Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Party Balloons

1.2 Party Balloons Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Party Balloons Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Party Balloons Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Latex Balloons

1.2.4 Foil Balloons

1.3 Global Party Balloons Segment by Application

1.3.1 Party Balloons Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Party Balloons Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Party Balloons Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Party Balloons (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Party Balloons Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Party Balloons Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Party Balloons Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Gemar Balloons (Italy)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Gemar Balloons (Italy) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Pioneer Balloon (USA)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Pioneer Balloon (USA) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Amscan (USA)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Amscan (USA) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 BELBAL (Belgium)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 BELBAL (Belgium) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Xingcheng (China)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Xingcheng (China) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 CTI Industries (USA)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 CTI Industries (USA) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Latex Occidental (Mexico)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Latex Occidental (Mexico) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sempertex (Colombia)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sempertex (Colombia) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Colour Way (China)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Party Balloons Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Colour Way (China) Party Balloons Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com