PARTY BALLOON MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Party Balloon market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Party Balloon market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Party Balloon in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Party Balloon in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Party Balloon market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Party Balloon include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Party Balloon include
Latex Occidental
CTI Industries
BELBAL
Pioneer Balloon
Sempertex
Gemar Balloons
Amscan
Colour Way
Xingcheng
Maple City Rubber
Rubek Balloons
Balonevi
Tailloon
York Impex
Hengli Latex Products
BK Latex
Tongle Latex Products
Guohua Latex Products
Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products
Jaya Latexindo Internusa
Flexmetal S.L
Grabo
Betallic
Market Size Split by Type
Latex Party Balloon
Foil Party Balloon
Market Size Split by Application
Commercial
Residential
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
