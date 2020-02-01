Party Balloon 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Party Balloon Market 2019

Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the Global Party Balloon sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 1.129%, 1.116% including CTI Industries and BELBAL.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Party Balloon market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Party Balloon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Party Balloon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Latex Occidental

CTI Industries

BELBAL

Pioneer Balloon

Sempertex

Gemar Balloons

Amscan

Colour Way

Xingcheng

Maple City Rubber

Rubek Balloons

Balonevi

Tailloon

York Impex

Hengli Latex Products

BK Latex

Tongle Latex Products

Guohua Latex Products

Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Party Balloon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Party Balloon

1.2 Party Balloon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Party Balloon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Latex Party Balloon

1.2.3 Foil Party Balloon

1.3 Party Balloon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Party Balloon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3 Global Party Balloon Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Party Balloon Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Party Balloon Market Size

1.4.1 Global Party Balloon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Party Balloon Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Party Balloon Business

7.1 Latex Occidental

7.1.1 Latex Occidental Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Latex Occidental Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CTI Industries

7.2.1 CTI Industries Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CTI Industries Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BELBAL

7.3.1 BELBAL Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BELBAL Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pioneer Balloon

7.4.1 Pioneer Balloon Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pioneer Balloon Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sempertex

7.5.1 Sempertex Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sempertex Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gemar Balloons

7.6.1 Gemar Balloons Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gemar Balloons Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Amscan

7.7.1 Amscan Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Amscan Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Colour Way

7.8.1 Colour Way Party Balloon Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Party Balloon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Colour Way Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

