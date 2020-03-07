Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market (2016-2026) | Salix Pharmaceuticals, mpax Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Parkinson’s disease is a central nervous system disorder affecting motor neuron activities, characterized by tremor, rigidity, dementia, depression etc. According to GDB 2013 Mortality and Causes of Death Collaborators report, in 2013, 53 Mn people were living with Parkinson’s disease while the disease caused 103,000 deaths globally. Risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with age and the disease mainly affects person over 50 years of age. Treatment for the Parkinson’s disease in mainly symptomatic and no curative treatment options are available. The main aim of the Parkinson’s disease treatment is to provide control on signs and symptoms such as shakiness in hands, difficulty with walking, slowness of movement etc. Therapeutic approach for each person varies according to his or her symptoms. Treatment options include medication or surgical treatment.

Levodopa in combination with carbidopa is considered as a gold standard for symptomatic treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Surgical treatment options include deep brain stimulation and Carbidopa/levodopa enteral suspension therapy. However, surgical therapy is effective only for patients who have previously responded to Levodopa therapy. Some of the commercially available drugs for treatment of Parkinson’s disease are Cycloset, Parlodel (Bromocriptine Mesylate), Requip (ropinirole), Rytary, Azilect, Northera, Stalevo, Comtess/Comtan and others. Over the past decade, great progress has been made in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease such as identification of new therapeutic targets through genetic research, understanding the common mutations that contribute to Parkinson’s disease etc.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recent advances in Parkinson’s disease therapeutics such as combination therapies to prolong the action of continuous dopaminergic stimulation drugs, approval for Neurostimulation devices neuroprotective therapies to slow down prognosis of a disease, gene therapy, neural transplantation etc. are expected to bring massive growth in global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing aging population, prevalence of Parkinsonism across the world are the factors fueling demand for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics. But generic erosion due to expiry of patents for several drugs such as Rytary, Stalevo (2012), Azilect (2017), Comtan (exclusivity expired in 2013) etc. would deter the growth of global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is classified on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Medications Dopamine Precursors Peripheral Decarboxylase Inhibitors COMT Inhibitors MAO Inhibitors Others (anticholinergics, antihistaminics etc.)

Medical Devices Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) delivery devices



Based on end user, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Overview

Global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is expected to witness healthy CAGR over the forecast period as few new therapies are expected to hit the market during the forecast period such as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation device, adipose derived stem cell therapy, non-invasive Neurostimulation device etc. Increasing burden of Parkinson’s disease management on healthcare systems of major countries such as the U.S. and U.K. would stimulate the exhaustive efforts by the government to increase the pace of R&D in Parkinson’s disease therapeutics. For instance, in the U.S. over 40 medicines are being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease many of which have gained fast track designation from the U.S. FDA.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is classified into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has conventionally dominated the global market for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics due to good reimbursement policies and high prevalence of the disease. According to Parkinson’s disease Foundation (PDF) approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease annually. Europe is expected to hold second highest share in the global market owing to increasing R&D efforts by the key players in the region.

Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, mpax Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V. while generic players include Par Pharmaceutical, Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Apotex Inc., Wockhardt Limited and others.