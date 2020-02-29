Parenteral Drug Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Parenteral drugs are called the dosage forms that are intended for administration of medicine as injection or infusion. Parenteral form refers to administration of medications skipping the digestive system, rather injected or infused via intravenous or intramuscular mode of delivery. There are four most common delivery routes for parenteral drug administration including intravenous (IV) route, intraosseous infusion, subcutaneous route and intramuscular route. In Intravenous route of drug delivery, medicines or medicinal fluids are directly injected into patient’s vein. However, subcutaneous parenteral drug is given under the skin and intramuscular parenteral drug is injected into muscle. The intravenous (IV) administration route for parenteral drug delivery is highly preferred over other delivery routes. Though solid dosage medicinal products are still prevailing in the market, parenteral drugs despite being a small molecule or a biologic-based drug is expected to increase their revenue share in the overall drug market.

The increasing approval for new parenteral drug across the globe is projected to propel parenteral drug market revenue growth over the forecast years. For instance, in 2016, 22 New Molecular Entities (NMEs) were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. 13, or say 59 percent of these 22 NMEs approved were registered to be parenteral drugs. The increase in product launch activities for parenteral drugs by leading manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Merck and others. With the increasing rise in development of biologic-based drugs, the number of parenteral drugs that are under development or are getting FDA approval is anticipated to increase, thereby being one of the most prominent factor fueling the growth of parenteral drug market. However, high costs associated with the parenteral drug is restraining the revenue growth in parenteral drug market.

The parenteral drug market is categorized based on drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the parenteral drug are classified into six major drug classes. Out of the six major drug class, antibiotics are the most preferred parenteral drug type.

The global parenteral drug market is segmented on basis of product type, material type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Antibiotics

Antineoplastic drug

Anti-diabetic Drugs

Analgesics

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Anesthetics

Others

Segmentation by Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV)

Subcutaneous (subQ)

Intramuscular (IM)

Intradermal

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

On the basis of product type, antibiotics parenteral drug segment is anticipated to expand its growth at a highest CAGR over the forecast years on the account of more demand for antibiotics from end use segments. However, the analgesics and anesthetics parenteral drug segment cumulatively holds the highest revenue share in parenteral drug market. Also, anti-inflammatory parenteral drug generates more revenue when compared to anti-diabetic parenteral drug. However, an upsurge in demand for Anti-diabetic parenteral drug is expected to exist in global parenteral drug market over the forecast period. Also, based on route of administration, parenteral drug are majorly injected via intravenous route. Hospital pharmacies followed by retail pharmacies is expected to register highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

North America and Europe cumulatively are expected to register highest market revenue share in global parenteral drug market due to the increased patient pool in the regions along with presence of top manufacturing companies across the region. The launch of new parental drug after FDA approval in the U.S. market enables North America to capture highest revenue share in parenteral drug market. Asian countries due to strong footprint for pharmaceutical companies entirely focused on production of parenteral drug allows Asia Pacific to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the major key manufacturers involved in global parenteral drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Merck & Co., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Parenteral Drug Market Segments

Parenteral Drug Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Parenteral Drug Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Parenteral Drug Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Parenteral Drug Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

